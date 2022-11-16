‘Set up food processing units under ‘Dalit Bandhu’ in Bhupalpally’

Bhupalpally District Collector Bhavesh Mishra addressing a meeting on Dalit Bandhu scheme on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally: Stating that there was scope for setting up units related to the food processing industry, dairy and horticulture, State Dalit Bandhu scheme advisor V Laxma Reddy asked officials to encourage beneficiaries to take up units related to agriculture, dairy and fisheries departments.

He was addressing an awareness meeting for beneficiaries on ‘business strategy, and marketing skills to improve their businesses’ here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was a need to increase the milk production in the district.

District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said 151 beneficiaries had been selected under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the district. “120 units of the are from the transport sector, and 31 units are from the other sectors. If this trend of more units from the transport sector continues in the future, it will jeopardize the scheme,” he said, and asked the officials concerned to encourage the beneficiaries to choose units from the non-transport sector. About 15 beneficiaries and 10 aspirants have attended the meeting.

ED SC Corporation A Venkateshwara Rao, District Rural Development Officer, Purushottam, ZP CEO, Raghuvaran, and others attended the meeting.