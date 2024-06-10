Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Home | Jayashankar Bhupalpalli | Two Killed One Injured In Accident In Bhupalpally

Two killed, one injured in accident in Bhupalpally

According to reports, Naresh, Pramod and Sidhu were on their way to Rampur village on their two-wheeler when they were hit by a car coming from opposite direction.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10 June 2024, 08:21 PM
Two killed, one injured in accident in Bhupalpally
Representational Image

Bhupalpally: Two youngsters died, while another suffered grievous injuries, after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction on Rampur road on the outskirts of Kamalapur village of the district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as R Naresh (30) and R Pramod (25).

According to reports, Naresh, Pramod and Sidhu were on their way to Rampur village on their two-wheeler when they were hit by a car coming from opposite direction. Naresh died on the spot, while Pramod succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital. Sidhu suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hanamkonda.

Locals claimed that the person travelling in the car that hit the two-wheeler was under the influence of alcohol. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Related News

Latest News