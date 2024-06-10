Two killed, one injured in accident in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 08:21 PM

Bhupalpally: Two youngsters died, while another suffered grievous injuries, after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction on Rampur road on the outskirts of Kamalapur village of the district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as R Naresh (30) and R Pramod (25).

According to reports, Naresh, Pramod and Sidhu were on their way to Rampur village on their two-wheeler when they were hit by a car coming from opposite direction. Naresh died on the spot, while Pramod succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital. Sidhu suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hanamkonda.

Locals claimed that the person travelling in the car that hit the two-wheeler was under the influence of alcohol. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.