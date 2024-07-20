Car, truck swept away in floodwaters in Bhupalpally

In another incident, a truck was swept away at the Aluguvagu situated between Damarakunta and Gundratipalli villages, which had overflowed on to the road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:31 PM

In another incident, a truck was swept away at the Aluguvagu situated between Damarakunta and Gundratipalli villages, which had overflowed on to the road.

Bhupalpally: A car and a truck carrying vegetables were swept away in floodwaters on Friday evening in the district. No casualties were reported.

A car carrying two persons fell into a swollen stream at the Korlakunta bridge. They were going towards Medaram through Kataram mandal when the incident occurred. The two occupants were injured and taken to a hospital by the locals.

In another incident, a truck was swept away at the Aluguvagu situated between Damarakunta and Gundratipalli villages, which had overflowed on to the road. Unaware of this, the truck driver, identified as Raju, carrying vegetables towards Annaram from Damarakunta, drove through the water. The vehicle overturned and was washed away.

Driver Raju managed to come out of the cabin and shouted for help. He was rescued by locals.