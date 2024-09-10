| Set Up Three Member Committee To Lead Hydraa Says Cpi Ml Mass Line

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 08:40 PM

CPI (ML) Mass Line state secretary Potu Ranga Rao

Khammam: CPI (ML) Mass Line state secretary Potu Ranga Rao demands for a three-member committee to be constituted to lead The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

He asked the State government to set up a committee with an IAS officer and a public personality in addition to AV Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, to clear encroachments near water bodies in Hyderabad.

Ranga Rao wanted the agency to act above politics, corruption and partisan approach in clearing the encroachments and reclaiming the land.

Regarding the encroachments by poor and middle class families, the government should show alternate housing prior to clearing the encroachments, he added.