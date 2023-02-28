Sevalal’s birth anniversary celebrated in Mancherial

The 284th birth anniversary of Lambada saint Sevalal was celebrated on a grand note on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Mancherial: The 284th birth anniversary of Lambada saint Sevalal was celebrated on a grand note on Tuesday. Collector Badavath Santosh and Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah were chief guests of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh advised the members of the community to follow Sevalal’s teachings and ideals that could be emulated by anyone.

He recalled that the saint was born in 1739 and followed non-violence and reformed the society. He said that Sevalal advocated for the rights of women 200 hundred years ago. He added that steps were being taken to resolve challenges of the community.

Additional Collector Madhusudan Naik, municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud and leaders of the community were present.