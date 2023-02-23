284th birth anniversary of Sevalal celebrated in Adilabad

People from the Lambada and Banjara communities celebrated the 284th birth anniversary of saint Sevalal Maharaj

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Artistes of Lambada community present a dance show during the 284th birth celebrations of saint Sevalal celebrated in Adilabad on Thursday

Adilabad: People from the Lambada and Banjara communities celebrated the 284th birth anniversary of saint and spiritual leader Sevalal Maharaj on a colorful note on Ramlal grounds here on Thursday.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao were chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathod suggested members of the community to emulate the teachings of Sevalal. He told them to love fellow humans and nature by drawing inspiration from the saint. He said that the government was recognizing festivals of all communities following the creation of Telangana.

The chairperson stated that a foundation stone would be laid to the proposed Banjara Bhavan in the district centre, spending Rs 1 crore, soon.

He informed that a similar facility would be created in Utnoor mandal and a piece of an acre land was already identified. He promised to bring their issues to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Bapu Rao, Jogu Ramanna and Collector Rahul Raj MS also spoke.

The event also saw cultural programmes presented by artistes from the Banjara community while a compact disc containing songs of Sevalal was released on the occasion.