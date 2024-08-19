| Seven Injured As Rabid Dog Goes On Rampage At Nugur Of Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:14 AM

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: Seven people, including a five-year-old girl, were injured when a rabid dog went on a biting spree at Nugur village of Venkatapuram mandal on Sunday.

According to reports, the dog first attacked a five-year-old girl, who was standing near her house. Later the dog attacked six others in the village.

All the victims were treated at the local government hospital. Meanwhile, the villagers caught the dog and handed it over to the municipal staff.