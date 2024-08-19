Seven injured as rabid dog goes on rampage at Nugur of Bhupalpally

According to reports, the dog first attacked a five-year-old girl, who was standing near her house and six others in the village
Bhupalpally: Seven people, including a five-year-old girl, were injured when a rabid dog went on a biting spree at Nugur village of Venkatapuram mandal on Sunday.
All the victims were treated at the local government hospital. Meanwhile, the villagers caught the dog and handed it over to the municipal staff.