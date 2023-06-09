Seven killed in separate accidents in Khammam, erstwhile Warangal

Seven persons were killed in separate road accidents across Khammam, Hanamkonda and Mahabubabad districts on Friday

09:20 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Khammam/Hanamkonda/Mahabubabad: Seven persons were killed in separate accidents across three districts on Friday.

In Wyra mandal of Khammam, three persons, including a one and half year old girl, died while five persons were injured in a road accident near Pinapaka village on Friday.

The incident occurred when a family belonging to Vacha Naik thanda of Kallur mandal was returning home from Basara Saraswathi Devi Temple after ‘Aksharabhyasam’ of a child in their family. The car and a speeding lorry collided with each other. Banoth Srivalli, her mother B Anjali (30) and A Rambabu (58) were killed on the spot. B Babu, B Rani, B Pravin, B Swathi and B Karthikeya who were injured in the accident were shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

In erstwhile Warangal, four young lives were lost in two separate road accidents on Friday. In the first incident, a collision on the outer ring road between Karunapuram and Rampur claimed the lives of two siblings. Poreddy Sumit Reddy (27) and his sister Pujitha Reddy (24), of Nagaram village in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district, met with a fatal accident. Sumit, who was riding the motorcycle, crashed into a lorry from behind, trapping both siblings beneath the vehicle and leading to their death on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the MGM mortuary for postmortem, according to the Dharmasagar police.

Dharmasagar sub-inspector N Saibabu said Sumit and his sister duo were returning from Hyderabad to Nagaram village. Nagaram Sarpanch M Arun Kumar said that Sumit Reddy worked as a computer operator at Secunderabad railway station, while Pujitha was employed in a software company in Hyderabad. The duo had planned to spend the weekend with their mother in the village.

In another incident, a recently married couple lost their lives in a road accident at Korukonda thanda near Tanamcharla village crossroad in Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district. Tunagari Narayana (23) and Anjaili (21), were traveling from Hyderabad to Maripeda on a two-wheeler when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler, killing both on the spot.

Narayana, a software engineer, had tied the knot with Anjali just two months ago. They were en route to Anjali’s parents’ residence in Maripeda to spend the weekend together. Narayan hails from Challagariga village of Chityal mandal in Bhupalpally district.

