Youth killed in drunken brawl in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:36 AM, Sun - 28 August 22

Representational Image The deceased was identified as Vanam Rakesh. He was working as a physical education teacher in a corporate school at Madikonda near here.

Warangal: A youth was stabbed to death during a clash at Ursu gutta in the city on Saturday night. Two others sustained injuries in the same incident and the condition of one of them is said to be serious.

The deceased was identified as Vanam Rakesh. He was working as a physical education teacher in a corporate school at Madikonda near here.

The incident happened when a group of youth came to the Mahalakshmi Bakery and started smoking cigarettes. They entered into a verbal duel when the bakery owner Nikhil asked them to smoke the cigarettes away from the shop.

But the group of youth, who were said to be in an inebriated condition, attacked Nikhil, his friends Rakesh and Shiva with knives. Rakesh died on the spot due to bleeding injuries, and Shiva was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Local police are investigating the case.

Also read

Warangal: ‘Smart India Hackathon- 2022’ grand finale opens at TPCE, Kazipet

NIT-Warangal’s 20th convocation to be held on September 3, 4

Warangal: Crop production and dairy technology courses at GDC Narsampet