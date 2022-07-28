Seven organs of 46-year-old brain dead housewife donated

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Family members of a 46 year-old homemaker Laxmi Dasari from Terlumaddi village, Mustabad mandal, Rajanna Siricilla, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of neuro-physicians, have decided to donate her organs to needy patients under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On July 23, Laxmi Dasari collapsed in her house due to hypertension and was immediately shifted to Akira Hospital in Karimnagar and then to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, where she was provided ICU care for two days.

With her medical condition not improving, the neuro-physicians team declared Laxmi Dasari as brain dead on July 25. The Jeevandan coordinators counselled the grieving family members including her husband Mallesham Dasari, sons Ajay, Raju and daughter Aruna.

Following consent from the family members, two kidneys, two lungs, liver and two eyes (in all seven) were retrieved and sent to other transplant centres based on organ allocation guidelines. Jeevandan officials have appreciated the family members for the noble act.