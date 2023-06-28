Several ex-servicemen join BRS in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Strong support is being lent to BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s call for ‘Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’, with several ex-servicemen joining the party in Maharashtra on Wednesday. As children of farmers, they vowed to spread the message on the need for a pro-farmer government in the country.

In the presence of BRS Maharashtra leader Shankaranna Dhondge, around 203 retired army officers and ex-servicemen joined the BRS during an event held at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Cultural Bhavan in Pune on Wednesday. They emphasised the urgent need for a farmer-friendly government at the Centre and exuded confidence that it will be possible only through the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, the ex-servicemen stated that they fought for the nation against the enemies along the borders and would now dedicate themselves for the farmers’ welfare in the country. They gave a clarion call for ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ movement.