BRS’ vision is Rythu Rajya, says KCR

Criticising the lack of out-of-the-box thinking by the Centre, KCR said development and welfare can only be achieved through a fresh perspective

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Solapur: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao told the media at Solapur that the BRS party’s vision was of establishing a “Rythu Rajya” (a farmer-led government) and to bring a qualitative change in the country.

The warm reception received from people across Maharashtra had strengthened his confidence in this direction, he said, stressing on the need to address infrastructure challenges faced by rural communities, including irrigation, drinking water and electricity.

Criticising the lack of out-of-the-box thinking by the Centre, he said development and welfare can only be achieved through a fresh perspective. Vowing not to be distracted by unnecessary discussions initiated by BJP and Congress, he said the BRS was not criticising any individual and was only going to the people seeking blessings. Over 11 lakh people had already joined the rural committees of the BRS across Maharashtra, with the number expected to surpass 35 lakh in the future.

He also thanked the people of Maharashtra for their welcome and the blessings received at the temples of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur and Tulja Bhavani in Tuljapur.