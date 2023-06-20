Several trains from Hyderabad cancelled on June 20, 21; Details inside

Due to the restoration works at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section, several trains from Hyderabad have been cancelled on June 20 and 21
Hyderabad: Due to the restoration works at Bahanaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section, several trains from the city have been cancelled on June 20 and 21.
The train services which were cancelled include Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045), Secunderabad – Shalimar (12774), Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) and Shalimar – Secunderabad (12773). Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change in the train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.