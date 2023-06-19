Nearly 2,220 mobile phones traced, handed over to rightful owners by Telangana police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 2,219 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost were successfully tracked down and recovered by the Telangana police and handed over to the rightful owners by using the Central Equipment Identify Register (CEIR) portal, which was launch on April 19 of this year.

The Telangana police in collaboration with Department of Telecommunication had introduced CEIR for registration of complaints of mobile phone lost or stolen, curb mobile theft and counterfeit mobiles. After registration of the complaint, the officials would block the mobile phones making them inaccessible for the person who has the gadget.

Additional DGP Crime Investigation Department, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, who is the designated nodal officer of CEIR portal in Telangana State, said that between April 20 and June 18, a total of 34,200 mobile phones were blocked and 5,970 were traced using the CEIR. After verifying the documents, a total of 2,219 mobile phones were unblocked and handed over to the rightful owners.

As a part of capacity building exercise, recently the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar inaugurated a daylong hands-on training session for 60 master trainers. The DGP also distributed the CEIR user IDs to all the 780 police stations under 31 police units recently.

The Cyberabad police topped by tracing 300 mobile phones followed by Warangal Commissionerate with 175, Rachakonda commisionerate with 148 and Kamareddy district with 131 mobile devices.

Mahesh Bhagwat said that effective monitoring of the day-to-day progress of the CEIR resulted in tracing and handing over of more than 1,000 lost/missing mobile phones to their rightful owners in the first month of its launch and another 1,160 phones were recovered in a short span of 25 days between May 23 and June 18.

The CID appealed citizens who lost their mobile phones to utilise the service by visiting the local police station and upload information on the CEIR portal in order to get back their mobile phones.