Sex racket busted in Hyderabad, Ugandan woman rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The police busted a hi-tech prostitution racket operating from a residential colony and arrested two persons apart from rescuing a Ugandan woman at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Thursday.

The racket was being operated by procuring women from across the country and abroad too. The organizer, who is yet to be nabbed, posted advertisements on social media platforms and dating sites with prime focus on VIP customers. They were reportedly using an app specially designed for the purpose, and after collecting details of the customer, issued a code.

Officials said it was only after sharing the valid access code that the organizers allowed customers to enter the premise.

The Narsingi police are investigating.

