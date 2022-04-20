Sex racket busted, two arrested in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police busted a sex racket and arrested two persons apart from rescuing a woman during a raid on Tuesday late night.

Police said P Venu (32), a realtor from Laxminagar Colony in Meerpet was operating a flesh trade from a rented premise by procuring women from various places across the country. Following a tip-off, the premise was raided and Venu, along with Balramudu (50), a customer from Vanasthalipuram, was arrested and a 25-year-old woman from Boduppal was rescued.

