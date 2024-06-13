Sexagenarian undergoes Rezum surgery at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda

Hyderabad: Senior urologists from Yashoda Hospitals Somajiguda on Thursday announced first Rezum surgery that was taken-up on a 68-year-old-patient from Kamareddy district, S Anja Goud, to treat Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), which is age-associated prostate enlargement causing difficulty in passing urine.

Unlike traditional therapies for BPH, Rezum surgery includes minimal or no bleeding, preservation of ejaculation and sexual function. The surgery is done under local anesthetic and a needle is inserted through the endoscope into the prostate, and water vapor at high temperature is delivered into the prostate for 9 seconds, senior urologist and robotic kidney transplant surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda Dr. V. Surya Prakash, said.

The treatment is repeated at three to four sites, depending on the size of the prostate. The supplied water vapor induces tissue necrosis, which heals through fibrosis, causing shrinking of the prostatic lobes and thereby resolving the obstruction. Patients are sent home the same day, he added.