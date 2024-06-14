Fake cop arrested for extortion in Hyderabad

Jadhav, who works as an insurance agent for Renew Buy Insurance Company in Somajiguda , driven by his addiction to online gambling and horse racing, found his salary insufficient to support his extravagant lifestyle.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 02:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) Team, along with Gandhinagar police nabbed a 35 year-old man on charges of posing as a cop and extorting money from people on Friday.

The arrested person is Jadhav Sunny (35), a resident of Parsigutta in Secundrabad.

Jadhav, who works as an insurance agent for Renew Buy Insurance Company in Somajiguda, driven by his addiction to online gambling and horse racing, found his salary insufficient to support his extravagant lifestyle.

According to the police, a similar case was booked against him in 2017 in Madhapur.

To meet his expenses, he devised a plan targeting customers who booked call girls at star hotels in Hyderabad. Posing as a police officer, he would display a police ID card on his mobile phone, which he had obtained from a social media group. He then threatened these customers with legal action and public exposure unless they paid him money.

In February 2023, Sunny executed his plan at a star hotel in Secunderabad. Approaching a victim, he introduced himself as a police officer, displaying the ID card photo on his mobile.

“He led the victim to the hotel’s terrace, where he blackmailed him, claiming to possess nude videos and threatening to expose them to the victim’s family. Demanding Rs. 5 lakhs, he collected the amount from the victim and also snatched gold chain, ” said S. Reshmi Perumal, DCP Task Force.

Subsequently, Sunny continued to harass and threaten the victim over the phone, and extorted an additional Rs 5 lakh in multiple transactions, resulting in a total extortion of Rs 10 lakh rupees and the gold chain.

Unable to bear the continuous harassment, the victim approached the police, which led to his arrest.

Officials seized cash of Rs 3 lakh, a bike and mobile phones, altogether worth Rs 4 lakh.