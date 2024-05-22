Raids find expired food in eateries

At Kritunga -The Palegar’s Cuisine Restaurant, the teams discarded six kgs of Ganga Gold Paneer worth Rs 2,100 that were sealed in packets without FSSAI licence, logo and use by dates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 12:42 AM

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) task force team conducted inspections at three eateries including Kritunga -The Palegar’s Cuisine Restaurant, Head Quarters Rest-o-Bar and KFC at Somajiguda.

Six kgs of ‘methi malai’ paste worth Rs 1,800 that expired on April 3, as per its label, was also discarded.

The teams seized 156 units of 1 litre water bottles of Kritunga Palegar’s brand worth Rs 7,800, as it contained TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) value of just 4 ppm.

Other detected violations included improper labelling of non-vegetarian paste worth Rs 648 and citric acid packet worth Rs 150, apart from semi-prepared and raw food articles stored inside refrigerator without proper labelling and covering.

At Head Quarters Resto-Bar, the FSSAI teams discarded 50 pizza bases, five packets of garlic bread, five kgs of noodles worth Rs 400 for not having any labels on their sealed packs.

The food articles stored inside refrigerator were not labelled properly and the food handlers were found without wearing any hair caps, gloves and aprons.

Vegetarian and nonvegetarian food was stored together in refrigerator and the establishment was using synthetic food colours.

The FSSAI teams also discarded food colour worth Rs 400 on the spot. At KFC (Yum Restaurant India), the FSSAI Licence true copy was not displayed at any prominent location of the premises, Commissioner of Food Safety said.