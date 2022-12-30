SGEF delegation calls on US Vice President Kamala Harris

Suresh Reddy and his crew recently attended the holiday reception in Washington, DC, USA and extended their wishes to Kamala Harris and her husband-the second gentleman of the United States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Kothagudem: A delegation of Telangana based Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) led by its founder, N Suresh Reddy called on the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Suresh Reddy and his crew recently attended the holiday reception in Washington, DC, USA and extended their wishes to Kamala Harris and her husband-the second gentleman of the United States, Douglas Emhoff.

The SGEF team discussed with the Vice President about the numerous charitable endeavors undertaken by the foundation established in honour of her mother, Dr. Shymala Gopalan. The team also detailed about the slew of activities conducted in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan in the first week of December.

The Vice President’s office praised Suresh Reddy for assuming the mission and for the foundation’s influential work, particularly Sri World School, which aims to revolutionise the education sector by providing unprecedented educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world’s most unique educational projects.

Suresh Reddy, in a statement here on Friday, expressed his happiness that his mission was recognised by so many people and would dedicate himself to work tirelessly to make quality education accessible to every Indian.

USA’s South Carolina State representative and the SGEF’s Advisory Board member JA Moore and numerous Senators and educationalists also attended the programme held at the Vice President’s residence in Washington, DC, he informed.