Shaan, Dhvani, Papon… KK’s friends come together to recreate the ‘Yaari’ anthem on Friendship Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Meaningful friendships propel our progress – it is a belief that McDowell’s No. 1 has embraced forever. An iconic song that has always championed friendship is ‘Yaaron’ by the legendary late singer KK.

This year, on Friendship’s Day, McDowell’s No1 Soda is celebrating #ForeverNo1Yaari by recreating the iconic ‘Yaaron’ song with KK’s children and friends. Remembering the voice that provided a sonic background to moments of millions of friendships, KK’s Yaars – Leslee Lewis, Shaan, Papon, Benny Dayal and Dhwani Bhanushali – have dedicated this beautiful rendition of the song to their forever yaar KK. This reimaging of the yaari anthem is sure to encourage every fan, singer, music lover, and friend to repost / reshare their version of ‘Yaaron’ on their social handles as well.

Speaking about this association, Ruchira Jaitley, executive vice-president and portfolio head, Marketing, Diageo India, said, “KK gave voice to the spirit of Friendship, and was linked closely with McDowell’s No. 1 Yaari Jam from the very start. We miss his presence and to celebrate his legacy, we collaborated with his yaars – Shaan, Lesley Lewis, Benny Dayal, Papon, Dhwani Bhanushali – and with his children, to recreate the ultimate anthem ‘Yaaron Dosti’ this Friendship Day. We believe KK will continue to live on in the hearts of his friends and his fans across the country with his musical legacy and with #ForeverNo1Yaari.”

Shaan, Indian playback singer, in memory of his friend, said, “Friends and friendship has always pushed me to do better and grow in life. No matter how many songs I sang, we always ended up singing KK’s iconic ‘Yaaron’ at every meet with my friends. KK was a very dear friend, and I fondly called him Kakes. I miss him immensely, and the opportunity to recreate his song ‘Yaaron’ is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I am thankful to McDowell’s No. 1 to put together a dedication with #ForeverNo1Yaari to Kakes. He was a phenomenal person, and his music deserves to be celebrated for centuries.”

This rendition will also see KK’s children, Nakul and Tamara, come together for the first time ever to sing this iconic track. Speaking about the new song, Nakul Kunnath, said, “‘Yaaron’ is a track that even we inadvertently relate to and not just because it was my father’s most-loved track. Our father always valued friendship, togetherness, love, and we learnt to value it even more from him. He always went out of his way for his yaars and truly was the No. 1 Yaar and will remain one for all of us. While he will be missed, we are excited to celebrate his music this Friendship Day along with all his friends with #ForeverNo1Yaari. We are excited about the rendition and cannot wait for the audience to see it.”

The culmination of the friendship month will see these singers Shaan, Dhwani, Benny and Papon along with composer Leslee and KK’s children, Nakul and Tamara, come together on KK’s birthday on August 23 with the ‘McDowell’s No1 Yaari Jam-KK Forever’ concert at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Mumbai.

Check out the song here:

