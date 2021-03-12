Shab-e-Miraj celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety in Hyderabad

At the historic Mecca Masjid, a few thousand people participated in the prayers and attended the religious discourses that were held at the mosque

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city observed Shab-e-Miraj (night of ascension) on Thursday night. It falls on the 27th day of the seventh Islamic month of Rajjab. To mark the occasion, special religious programmes were held at various mosques in the city.

At the historic Mecca Masjid, a few thousand people participated in the prayers and attended the religious discourses that were held at the mosque. The prayers at the Mecca Masjid were led by Khateeb Mecca Masjid, Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi.

He said that the Shab-e-Miraj is the time for Muslims to spend in prayers. Last year due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions crowd was not allowed into the historic mosque.

Special religious discourses and programmes were organised at various mosques across the city. Many mosques were illuminated on the occasion. Heavy turnout of devotees was witnessed at Vazir Ali Masjid Fateh Darwaza, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam, Jamia Masjid – Musheerabad and other important mosques in the city all through the night.

With the Shab-e-Miraj, the countdown for the holy month of Ramzan has begun. The Ramzan month is around a month away and expected to commence on the April 12.

