Shabbir Ali chides Bandi Sanjay for ‘surgical strike’ remark

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Mohd Ali Shabbir has strongly condemned State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s statement promising that his party would conduct a surgical strike on the old city after winning the GHMC elections.

“As a Member of Parliament, Sanjay must know that surgical strikes are conducted in enemy’s land and not in our own country. Is he trying to say that the old city of Hyderabad is not part of India? He should be ashamed of himself for stooping to such a low level just to win a few seats in the elections,” Shabbir Ali said.

He said the issue of Rohingyas should be dealt by the Central government. Therefore, instead of communalising the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad, he should question his own party (BJP) which had been in power for the last six years, as to why it failed to resolve the issue. By describing the old city as a hub of terrorism, Sanjay was directly questioning the capabilities of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in handling terrorism.

