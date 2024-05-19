Hyderabad: Shade canopies installed at Liberty Road to protect motorists from heat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: To protect motorists from the summer heat, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with the Hyderabad Traffic Police has put up green mesh at Liberty Road in Himayat Nagar.

Similar shade canopies are expected to be installed across the major junctions in the city, particularly those with long pauses at traffic signals.

According to the area’s traffic police, the mesh was put up by the GHMC staff on Saturday to provide respite during summer for passersby. Along with aiding those waiting at the signal, being one of the shopping hubs in the city, the lane draws scores of pedestrians as well.

Hyderabad has been experiencing one of the hottest summers that have widely discouraged citizens from coming out on the streets, especially in the afternoon.

Moreover, it was observed that many jump signals or stopped vehicles meters away from the stop line under shade, to avoid facing direct sunlight.

These shade nets will keep motorists comfortable at signals and help them abide by the traffic rules. That said, with dwindling temperatures in the city, thanks to the recent spells of heavy rain, the civic administration’s thoughtful gesture may have been a delayed effort.