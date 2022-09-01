Shafeeq ur Rahman Most popular Entrepreneur in Mumbai List of ” IGA” 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Founder The Star Life Hyderabad Shafeeq ur Rahman marks a New milestone in “IGA ” International Glory Awards 2022 and award as Best Fashion & Entertainment Show Organiser from Hyderabad . It was held on 27 August Novotel juhu Mumbai Maharashtra , Bollywood deva Mrs Shilpa Shetty and many Celebrities TV artists Infullencers Big Boss winners received the.IGA 2022. Shafeeq ur Rahman Most popular Entrepreneur in Mumbai Fashion & Entertainment Industry. Every big events Company’s Invited him

Shafeeq Rahman M D Star Life who is known not only for the fashion Industry in Hyderabad and across the country will be supporting partner live shows and promotional partners of Rappers and singers in many metro cities . Starlife Hyderabad.associate partners of many big events

Starlife Hyderabad Company which has done multiple fashion shows Designers shows beauty pageants , Starlife Hyderabad has launched it’s production studio which will be responsible for creating future film music videos and their next major project for 2023.