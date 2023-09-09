Shanmukha in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Shanmukha Saigh is in lead with three others with three points from as many rounds in the junior category at the 208th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, on Saturday.

The others in the lead with him were Aarudh Reddy, Mahaswin Reddy and Abhinav Gandham.

In Open category, Perumallu, Ritesh Maddukuri and Srivallabhaditya are in lead with 3 points each.

Important results: Juniors: Round 3: Shanmukha Saish (3) bt Anika Reddy (2), Parthiv D (2) lost to Mahaswin Reddy (3), Shravan Ambaru (2.5) drew with Anish Erukulla (2.5), Aarudh Reddy (3) bt Kushaal Srinandan reddy (2), Abhinav Gandham (3) beat Vallabha (2);

Open category: Kranthikiran (2) lost to Ritesh Maddukuri (3), Rishi Palagani (2) lost to Perumalu K (3), Srivallabhaditya (3) beat Srikanth B (2), Muralimohan (2.5) bt Agasthya Venkatesh (2), Rammohan Rao (1.5) lost to Satyanarayana .P (2.5).

