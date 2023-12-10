Sravankumar, Shanmukha clinch junior and open category titles at Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

Sravankumar grabbed 5.5 points out of 6 rounds to top the junior category as Maanas Arunsritej and Chaitanya Krishna got second and third places respectively with 5 points each

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Medal winners of the Brilliant Trophy chess tournament.

Hyderabad: Sravankumar Gorli of Edify World School, Attapur and Shanmukha Pulli clinched junior and open category titles at the 211th Brilliant Trophy chess tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Sravankumar grabbed 5.5 points out of 6 rounds to top the junior category as Maanas Arunsritej and Chaitanya Krishna got second and third places respectively with 5 points each.

Also Read Peddapalli girl excels in Archery

In the open category, Shanmukha Pulli won the event by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds ahead of Divith Reddy Adulla and Gade Sharanya, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places Open Category: 1. Shanmukha Pulli, 2. A Divithreddy, 3. Gade Sharanya, 4. Y Muralimohan, 5. Pranay Akula, 6. Nigama Sree, 7. G Srivallabhaditya, 8. K Perumallu, 9. A Ravindranath, 10. P Ravindra; U-15 Boys: 1. E Hemanth, 2. Mahaswin Reddy; Girls: 1. Geetha Durga, 2. Hyma Sanvitha; U-13 Boys: 1. Advik Ranga, 2. Chakradhar; Girls: 1. Rithika, 2. Harshitaveni; U-11 Boys: 1. A Gnaneswar, 2. Aadil Shaik; Girls: 1. Rishita Baheti, 2. Jayani Sree; U-9 Boys: 1. Maanas Arunsritej, 2. Chaitanya Krishna; Girls: 1. P Saanvika, 2. Pranaya K; U-7 Boys: 1. Narayana Srivathsav, 2. Prasidh Ambati; Girls: 1. Sai Anshitha, 2. Anaya Sharma, 3. Akshara Kalyani; Best Woman: Hari Manasa, Best Veteran: K Raja Gopal.