Bharat and Nanditha clinch titles at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 11:44 PM

Medal winners of the chess tournament on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Bharat Penumetsa and V Nanditha emerged winners in junior and open categories respectively in the 213th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Bharat, who studies in Quantum Leap School, Kukatpally scored six points from as many rounds to grab the top spot ahead of Mohit Venkatasai and Aadyareddy Konda in second and third places respectively.

In the Open category, Nanditha won the title recording a score of 5.5 points as Benny Joseph and K Perumalla grabbed second and third places with a score of 5 and 4.5 points respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places Open Category: 1. V Nanditha, 2. Benny Joseph, 3. K Perumallu, 4. Y Muralimohan, 5. B Viswajit Sai, 6. L Vijaykumar, 7.R Kiran, 8. Rishi Pallagani, 9. Arunkumar, 10. Advik Ranga; Age category winners: U-15 Boys: 1. Mohit Venkatasai, 2. Thota Jovenkataraman; U-13 Boys: 1. D Jaswanth, 2. D Anish; Girls: 1. Adya Reddy Konda, 2. Rishita Baheti; U-11 Boys: 1. Heethesh Kumar, 2. Aarushreddy Sudireddy; Girls: 1. Anika Reddy, 2. G Deetya Reddy; U-9 Boys: 1. Arjunkrishnan Somanchi, 2. N Narayana Srivathsav; Girls: 1. B Harini, 2. D Saanvi; U-7 Boys: 1. Prakrit Thakur, 2. Dyutidhara; Girls:1. P Saanvika, 2. Shreshta Gone, 3. Madhu Sree Duvvala; Best Woman: Lasya Pallagani, Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana Murthy.