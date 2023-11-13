Abhishek, Chidvilas emerge winners at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Abhishek clinched the title in the tie-breaker after level on points with SK Shoiab with 5.5 points in 6 rounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Medal winners of the chess championship on Monday.

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sagar and Chidvilas Sai emerged winners in the junior and open categories of the 210th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Monday.

Abhishek clinched the title in the tie-breaker after level on points with SK Shoiab with 5.5 points in 6 rounds. Shoiab settled for second place.

In the Open category, Chidvilas Sai won the event with 5.5 points ahead of Manoj Reddy and Perumallu who got second and third places respectively.

Results: Open Category -Top Ten Places: 1. S Chidvilas Sai, 2. M Manoj Reddy, 3. K Perumallu, 4. B Viswajith Sai, 5. B Mahender, 6. Y Muralimohan, 7. K Vishwanath, 8. Sri Sai Vedansh, 9. Adil, 10. M. Harikumar; U-15 Boys: 1. Murari BSS, 2. Jaison Gabriel; Girls: 1. M Prajna Sri, 2. G Jayani Sree; U-13 Boys: 1. SK Shoiab, 2. Laksh Reddy; Girls: 1. Aaradhya Nissi, 2. K Aadya Reddy; U-11 Boys: 1. SK Sharjeel, 2. G Ritish; Girls: 1. Laasya K, 2. Akshara Kalyani U-9 Boys: 1. S Arjunkrishnan, 2. Thriaansh; Girls: 1. P Srihitha, 2. K Tejasvi; U-7 Boys: 1. B Abhinav, 2. B Ruthvik; Girls: 1. P Saanvika, 2. Anaya Sharma; Best Veteran: Masood.