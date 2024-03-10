Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament: Shivansh, Srujan win chess titles

In the open category, Srujan won the event by scoring 5.5 points, while Gade Sharanya and P Satyanarayana with five points each got second and third places respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: Shivansh Mishra and Srujan Keerthan showcased impressive show to win the junior and open category titles respectively in the 214th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Shivansh, a student of Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet secured a score of 5.5 points out of 6 rounds to clinch top spot ahead of Hithesh Sai Saketh and Aakash Vadlakonda in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places (Open category):1. Srujan Keerthan, 2. Gade Sharanya, 3. P Satyanarayana, 4. Manoj Reddy, 5. Karthikeya Kashyap, 6. Divith Reddy, 7. Bipinraj, 8. Shanmukha Pulli, 9. K Perumallu, 10. Ravindranath; Age category winners: U-15 Boys: 1. Aakash Vadlakonda, 2. Chakradhar; Girls: 1. Prajna Sri; U-13 Boys: 1. Tarun Sai Thota, 2. D Jaswanth; Girls: 1. Rishita Baheti, 2. Aadya Reddy Konda; U-11 Boys: 1. Hithesh Sai Saketh, 2. Viaan Surana; Girls: 1. R Tanvika, 2. Aaratrika; U-9 Boys: 1. Maneesh Reddy, 2. Arjun Krishnan Somanchi; Girls:1. D Gitanshi, 2. Shreyaa Sridhar; U-7 Boys: 1. Rigved Reddy, 2. Devansh Pallagani; Girls: 1. Hanvika; Best Woman: Nitya Konduri, Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana Murthy.