Sharad Navratri celebrated in Canada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:59 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Sri Anagha Datta Society of Calgary and Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir in Canada have together organised Devi Navratri celebrations for nine days. With the assistance of the founder of the temple Lalita and swayam sevaks Madhavi Nittala, Madhavi Challa, and Shobhana, the supreme goddess was adorned in her different avatars and various ornaments.

Every morning, pradhan archaka Rajkumar Sharma performed homam, Shirdi Baba Abhishekam, Ammavari Abhishekam, Sarvato Bhadra, Bhadra Puja with Lingas, Ganapati, Navagraha, and Sri Rudra, Maha Vishnu, Maha Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Durga japa.

Every evening aarti, Lalita Sahasranama, Khadgamala, Kanakadhara stotram with kumkumarchans, Chaturveda Parayanam, and Rajopachara pooja were performed. Vijaya Dashami was celebrated grandly with balapujas, kanya Pujas, and more.

According to organisers, scores of people took part in worshipping the goddess for nine days.