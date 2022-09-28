Navratri events that can’t be missed

Hyderabad: The nights seem to be quite energetic and enthusiastic these days because it’s that time of the year when people love to dance like nobody’s watching. The Navratri season brings with it the garba and dandiya nights.

Though Garba is not exclusively performed for Navratri, it is an essential part of the celebrations. Garba originated from Gujarat where it was performed by the entire community and Navratri is commemorated with nine nights of dancing as a sign of devotion and worship. The dance is performed in a circle in front of a big lamp.

Here is the list of 5 Navratri events happening in Hyderabad offering food, garba, dandiya and DJ nights and many more. All the events are being held from till October 4 and tickets to the events can be booked through bookmyshow:

*‘Dandiya Nights 2022’ are being held at Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet, and ticket price starts from Rs 299 onwards.

*‘Hyderabad’s Biggest Navratri Festival’ is going on at The Park, Somajiguda, and the ticket price starts from Rs 499 onwards.

*The next one to check out is ‘Hyderabad’s Biggest Navratri Utsav – Dandiya Dhamal’ at Imperial Grounds, Secunderabad, and the price of the ticket starts from Rs 199 onwards.

*‘Dandiya Raas’ at Bantia Gardens, Secunderabad, is another popular event and the ticket price starts from Rs 499 onwards.

*‘Navratri Utsav’ at Chiraan Fort, Secunderabad, has tickets priced at Rs 399 onwards.