Sharmila booked for remarks against KCR

Police registered a case against Y S Sharmila for allegedly making defamatory comments against CM KCR and BRS party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:57 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Y S Sharmila

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police registered a case against Telangana YSR party president Y S Sharmila for allegedly making defamatory comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS party.

Sharmila had recently made the comments while speaking over the issue of TSPSC exam paper leak case and it was shared widely on social media platforms.

A person Narendar Yadav made a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station against Sharmila and a case is booked under Sections 505(2) and 504 of IPC. Investigation is going on.