Sharmila meets Revanth Reddy, other Congress Ministers in Hyderabad

Invites them to former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary celebrations to be held in Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 02:35 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence here on Tuesday.

It is learnt that she had extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to participate in former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary celebrations to be held in Vijayawada.

Earlier in the day, she met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at Jyothibha Phule Praja Bhavan and extended an invitation.

On Monday, she had also met Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and requested him to attend the former AP Chief Minister’s birth anniversary celebrations.