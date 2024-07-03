Slow surge in dengue positive cases in Hyderabad, Telangana districts

Many cities reported a 10 to 40 per cent rise already.

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 3 July 2024, 11:24 PM

Hyderabad: Inclement weather conditions due to southwest monsoons are causing a rise in vector-borne diseases, especially dengue in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. The steady increase in vector-borne ailments is not specific to Hyderabad, as all major Indian cities have reported a 10 to 40 per cent rise in cases of dengue.

The State Health Department has reported close to 850 positive cases of dengue between January and June 2024. The number of positive cases is expected to go up further when the State government establishes a better reporting and information-sharing system on dengue-positive cases with private healthcare establishments.

“Like every monsoon season, we are expecting to come across dengue-positive cases. Already, there are at least 5 dengue patients admitted to our inpatient wards. Preventing fresh dengue infections should be a collective effort with GHMC, Health Department and people in general chipping in for the cause,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease that is transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bites only during daytime. Dengue is caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted through mosquito bites. Since both Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water bodies, people in general in Hyderabad must maintain a dry day, at least one day in the year.

Challenges with private hospitals

Dr Shankar points out that many private hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere tend to inflate data and make gullible patients panic. There is also an inherent difficulty in sharing data on dengue-positive cases and suspected cases between the private and government sectors.

“Sharing of data (dengue positive cases) from private hospitals is vital, as it guides the district surveillance teams to take precautionary measures like controlling mosquito-breeding at the right time and place,” he said.

Doctors have urged people to insist on the IGM test, which continues to remain the gold standard. “There is only one sure shot test to confirm a dengue infection and that is the IGM test. People should not believe in other kind of tests that are administered by private hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere,” they said.