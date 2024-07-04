Three students from Mancherial selected for NIDJAM assessment camp

B Sirigna Sai Chowdary and G Nagasai, both studying Class X at Carmel Convent High School were selected to take part in the camp.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 July 2024, 11:03 AM

Sai Chowdary and Nagasai are being congratulated by Carmel Convent High School principal sister Rincy in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Three students from a private school and college belonging to the town have been selected to participate in a National inter-district junior athletics meet (NIDJAM) assessment camp to be in Bhopal from July 6 to 20.

B Sirigna Sai Chowdary and G Nagasai, both studying Class X at Carmel Convent High School were selected to take part in the camp. They were congratulated by the school principal sister Rincy, vice-principal sister Tissy, sister Lilly and coach G Anil Kumar for getting the opportunity to participate in a national level event.

Also Read Mancherial student selected for national softball meet

Meanwhile, Bonala Sruthi of Alphores Junior college was also selected for participating in the camp.