Former tennikoit official Laxmi Kantham passes away

Hyderabad: K Laxmi Kantham, former general secretary of Tennikoit Federation of India and the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Tennikoit Association, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The 74-year-old leaves behind his wife and son. Laxmi Kantham’s contributions to the sport is widely regarded at both the national and international levels. The Telangana Olympic Association extended their condolences to his family.