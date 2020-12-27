Shashti Bonalu celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Mancherial

Devotees presented bonam cooked with rice from fresh harvest, milk and jaggery

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Mancherial/ Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Heavy rush of pilgrims was recorded in Lord Shiva temples across the district on Sunday. About 5,000 devotees congregated at the ancient Sri Gattu Mallanna Swamy temple in Velala village of Jaipur mandal to celebrate the annual Shashti Bonalu festival. They presented bonam cooked with rice from fresh harvest, milk and jaggery. They earlier had a holy dip in Godavari river.

A large number of devotees flocked Sri Shivamallanna swamy temple at Esgaon village of Kagaznagar mandal as part of the festival. They arrived at the holy place by different means of transit including bullock carts. They dined under the trees. They reached the holy place using different means including bullock carts.

Several other temples of Lord Shiva saw heavy flow of devotees who thronged the shrines and offered prayers. They offered bonams to express their gratitude for their well-being and for fulfilling their wishes. Farmers thank the god for helping them record high yields. Most of the devotees cooked food and had meals in the surrounding areas of the shrines.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .