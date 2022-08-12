Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single ‘Awaara Ho’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev, known for his music scores in films like ‘Uri’, ‘Attack’, ‘Phillauri’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, just released his new single ‘Awaara Ho’. The track, which is moody and evocative in its soundscape, falls in the emergent and very popular indie music category and has been launched under the new label IndieA Records.

‘Awaara Ho’ is born out of the musically rich mind of Shashwat Sachdev, who’s written, composed, and sung the song himself. It’s a song that talks about the transient nature of a relationship, and how the expression of love changes over time. The video, in line with the song’s theme, is a beautifully crafted one-take shot of two people living together, as the camera unobtrusively captures them going about their daily lives.

Talking about his debut track with IndieA records, Shashwat Sachdev states, “I like making music I want to hear myself. Good pop music should be very simple but still should account for hugely complex things and emotions. And that was my intention with my independent music ‘Aawara Ho’. Indie music to my mind is POP Music, independent of Pop and film templates. And it gives me opportunities to express outside trends of filmy and performance-related expectations. My music has had a beautiful and a very fulfilling journey.”

