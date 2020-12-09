‘Shava yatra’ for ‘corruption’ held in Warangal

The procession was organised from Thousand Pillar temple to Ambedkar Junction via Asoka junction in the city

Warangal Urban: In an innovate attempt to dehort corrupt officials and employees besides discouraging the public from offering bribes, Jwala, an NGO working against corruption, conducted ‘Shava Yatra’ (funeral procession) for corruption on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day here on Wednesday.

The procession was organised from Thousand Pillar temple to Ambedkar Junction via Asoka junction in the city. Former Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University (KU), Prof N Linga Murthy, Founder and President of the Jwala, Sunkari Prashanth and Kodandarama Rao flagged off the procession.

NCC cadets, students of various colleges and local youth enthusiastically participated in the procession and chanted slogans against corruption. “Corruption must be eradicated. Youth must fight against corruption,” they said.

The speakers at the programme said the responsibility of eradicating corruption that had become like a ‘cancer to the society’ lies with the youth. Though the government employees are paid salaries, retirement benefits and other facilities with the taxes collected from the citizens, they are resorting to corruption, they said and demanded that the corrupt employees should be dismissed permanently from the service. Prof Linga Murthy said, “Corruption can only be eradicated with an educated society and vigilant people.”

Sunkari Prashanth said the organisation was offering Rs 20,000 cash prize to those who help the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to trap corrupt officials. He demanded that the government display salary details of government employees including officials on the boards at the concerned office. “The Jwala has been conducting a number of programmes to create awareness among the people against corruption,” Prashanth added. Jwala members Keeta Rajkumar, Vanke Narsingh Rao, Burra Krishnamurthy, Chandramouli Goud, Prakash, Surender, LB College NCC cadets and others participated in the programme.

