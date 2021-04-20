She Teams get new bikes to strengthen anti-eve teasing mechanism

A total of 60 bikes have been acquired under the Safe City Project, of them Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates were also being given 17 and 16 bikes each.

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, in the presence of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, flagged off 27 new ‘She Bikes’ for the She Teams at the Goshamahal Police Stadium here on Monday.

The addition of these unmarked bike-mounted She Teams personnel who will carry out incognito surveillance and also participate in outreach and branding activities on a need basis is expected to strengthen the anti-eve teasing mechanism in the city. The primary aim of She Teams is to make the city public spaces safe for all women and children and to reduce incidents of sexual violence against women.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the sustained efforts of Hyderabad She Teams in bringing offenders to the book and supporting the cause of women’s safety.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT) and She Teams in-charge stated that since inception, the She Teams of Hyderabad could positively impact the lives of over 8,000 complaints.