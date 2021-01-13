Shilparamam echoes with Sankranti Sandadi

Hyderabad: Amid colourful ambience, the environs of Shilparamam, both at Madhapur and Uppal, reverberated with folk songs and throbbing beats with Sankranti Sandadi being organised by the Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society here on Tuesday.
There were folk performances by Haridasulu and Gangiredulu apart from a series of colourful cultural shows. Later in the evening there was Kuchipudi performance by P Vaishanvi and group at Madhapur Shilparamam.
The Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural society is also organising “Bhogi Pallu” on January 13 for children aged under 11 years both at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises for free of cost. Interested parents can perform the ceremony for their children. The organisers will arrange all the required items including rice, fruits and others, and also a priest to perform the ceremony on that day from 5 pm to 7 pm.
