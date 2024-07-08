Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Royal United celebrates big win

Vinod and Ishan smashed four and three goals each in Royal United FC’s big 11-0 win over Deccan Sporting in the ongoing TFA's Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League tie.
Hyderabad: Vinod and Ishan smashed four and three goals each in Royal United FC’s big 11-0 win over Deccan Sporting in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Monday.
Results: Royal United FC 11 (Vinod 13’, 17’, 34’, 37’, Umair 27’, 67’, Syed Mohammed 70’, Ishan 15’, 79’, 92’, Shiva Reddy 90’) bt Deccan Sporting 0.