‘Shivam Bhaje’ first look has Ashwin Babu showing his explosive rage

Ashwin, who has previously done ‘Hidimbha’ and ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’, is gearing up for the release of ‘Shivam Bhaje’, which has already completed its shoot, in June.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 May 2024, 05:47 PM

Shivam Bhaje

‘Shivam Bhaje’ has quite a divine ring to it. And that’s the title of Ashwin Babu’s upcoming movie directed by Apsar and produced by Maheswara Reddy who is making his debut into Telugu cinema with his banner Ganga Entertainments.

The film’s first look has just been released. The look is in tune with the title poster released recently. In the title poster, Lord Shiva’s imagery was indicated. And now, we see Ashwin Babu in his Raudra form, baying for the blood of villains. He is seen single-handedly holding a heavy-bodied goon and attempting to cast him away. Seen in the poster also is a trident and the idol of a powerful divine. Action, thrills and sentiment can be expected from the movie.

Ashwin, who has previously done ‘Hidimbha’ and ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’, is gearing up for the release of ‘Shivam Bhaje’, which has already completed its shoot, in June.

Starring Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan in a key role, the film has Digangana Suryavanshi as the heroine. The makers said that Hyper Aadi, Sai Dheena, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji and Tulasi will appear in prominent roles. Devi Prasad, Ayyappa Sharma and comedian Shakalaka Shankar will also be seen.

Vikas Badisa and Dasaradhi Shivendra of ‘HanuMan’ fame are the film’s music director and cinematographer, respectively. The latter recently won the Best Cinematography Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival.