Rangabali movie second single, ‘Kala Kantu Unte’ will be out today

The makers of Rangabali starring Naga Shaurya and Yukti Thareja, announced the second single, Kala Kantu Unte, which looks to be a melody.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:01 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Rangabali is Naga Shaurya’s upcoming movie set against the backdrop of Godavari. This film is going to be released on July 7 in theatres. Pawan Basamsetti is the writer and director. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas produced the film. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer.

The makers of Rangabali recently released the teaser of the film, and it looks completely entertaining. The teaser is filled with romance and comedy elements. Also, the makers released the first single, Mana Oorilo Evadra Apedhi, and it got a good response.

Today, the makers announced the second single, Kala Kantu Unte, which looks to be a melody. The song announcement poster features the lead pair Naga Shaurya and Yukti Thareja. The song is going to be released at 4:05 PM today.

Rangabali stars Murali Sharma, Chacko, Satya, Brahmaji, and Goparaju Ramana in important roles. The film’s music is composed by Pawan CH.

