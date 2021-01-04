Shoaib Akhtar lauds Jasprit Bumrah, says he is smart

He guided youngster Mohammed Siraj in his debut Test which India won to draw level in the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hyderabad: With the absence of experienced Mohammad Shami in the ongoing Test series against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah took the mantle of the bowling unit and led it with perfection.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for the Indian bowler.

He said Bumrah is the smartest cricketer after Mohammad Asif. “Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said ‘how will I face this guy’, AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship,” Akhtar said.

“But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is,” he added.