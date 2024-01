| Shoaib Malik Marries Pakistan Actor Sana Javed Amid Rumours Of Separation With Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 20.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 January 2024, 12:48 PM

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik married popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed amid rumours of his separation with former India tennis player Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik took to social media to share photos from their wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 20.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️ “And We created you in pairs” وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024