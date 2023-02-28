| Shocking Woman Jumps From Sixth Floor Of Building In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: A housewife died by suicide jumping from the sixth floor of a building at KPHB on Monday night.

Shravani (23), was married to Santosh Kumar (26) and the couple stayed at an apartment at KPHB.

On Monday night, the woman leapt to death from the building. The family members told the police the woman slipped into depression over family and health issues and might have ended her life over it.

A case is booked and investigation going on.