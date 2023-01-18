Shops around Charminar remain closed in view of Mukarram Jah funeral procession

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:34 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Shops and business establishments around Charminar remained close on Wednesday in view of the funeral procession of the titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur who had passed away on Saturday night.

The body of Mukarram Jah was brought to the city from Istanbul Turkey, where he passed away, in a special chartered flight on Tuesday evening to the RGI Airport Shamshabad. It was later shifted to the Chowmahalla Palace and kept at the palace to allow people to pay their last respects.

The general public came in large number since today morning 8 a.m into the palace. Irrespective of caste and creed, people including tourists had come to the palace to pay their last respects.

Members of the Nizam family from across the globe came to the city to attend the funeral.

Around 3.30 pm, the funeral procession will start from the palace and reach the historic Mecca Masjid.

After the Asar prayers, at Mecca Masjid (around 5 pm) the ‘ Namaz -e- Janaza’ will take place and the body would be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

At Mecca Masjid people had started gathering for the funeral prayers. Many are seen having a view of the spot where Mukarram Jah Bahadur will be laid to rest.