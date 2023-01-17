Elaborate arrangements made for funeral procession of titular Nizam Mukarram Jah

Elaborate arrangements were being made for the funeral procession and burial of the titular eighth Nizam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements were being made for the funeral procession and burial of the titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur to be held on Wednesday.

Mukarram Jah had passed away in Istanbul on Saturday night. He was 89. The heir to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The body of Mukarram Jah was brought to the city from Istanbul in a special chartered flight on Tuesday evening to the RGI Airport Shamshabad. It was later shifted to the Chowmahalla Palace near Charminar in a convoy of police vehicles and ambulance and kept at the palace to allow people to pay their last respects.

DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar, AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi and several others visited the palace and paid their last respects and offered condolences to the family. Members of the Nizam family from across the globe came to the city to attend the funeral.

On Wednesday, the general public is allowed to visit the Chawmahalla Palace and pay their last respects between 8 am and 1 pm. Around 3.30 pm, the funeral procession will start from the palace till the historic Mecca Masjid.

After the Asar prayers, (around 5 pm) the ‘ Namaz -e- Janaza’ will take place and the body would be laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur and the eldest son of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Meanwhile the police announced traffic restrictions around Chawmahalla Palace and Mecca Masjid on Wednesday. Additional police force is deployed on the procession route and at the Mecca Masjid for crowd management.

Recalling the contributions of Mukarram Jah

Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman, Forum for a Better Hyderabad, recalled the contributions of Late Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, to the region of Telangana in the field of education and health. “The society will remember him forever,” he said in a message.

He further said that, Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, as the owner of the iconic Chowmahalla Palace, maintained it well and due to the restoration work of the palace undertaken by his family, it got the UNESCO Asia Pacific Merit award for cultural heritage conservation in 2010.

“His demise is a great loss to the heritage lovers and we extend sympathy to the family and friends of Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur,” said Vedakumar.